Choir practice

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
WARGRAVE Community Choir is inviting newcomers to join its online rehearsals.
These are held on Tuesdays from 8pm and last about 90 minutes.
Practice normally takes place at Robert Piggott Infant School.
The first session is free and then costs £7.50 thereafter. For more information, email choir manager Kirsty Andrews at info@wargrave
communitychoir.co.uk
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say