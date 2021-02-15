Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir practice

WARGRAVE Community Choir is inviting newcomers to join its online rehearsals.

These are held on Tuesdays from 8pm and last about 90 minutes.

Practice normally takes place at Robert Piggott Infant School.

The first session is free and then costs £7.50 thereafter. For more information, email choir manager Kirsty Andrews at info@wargrave
communitychoir.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33