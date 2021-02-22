Monday, 22 February 2021

Street party cancelled

A STREET party in Wargrave to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day has been cancelled.

The Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion sold more than 1,200 tickets for the event on Mill Green last year before having to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the organisers have decided to put it off indefintely.

Shirley Collie, who chairs the organising committee, said: “We feel it is very unlikely that we will be able to hold a large event this May so we have taken the decision to shelve it and wait until there can be a good post-covid event.”

Instead of offering refunds, the organisers have proposed giving the money to the Royal British Legion. However, people still wanting their money back should email andyf@pursuitnha.com

