Active ideas

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common is urging residents to let them know what activities it should host once the coronavirus restrictions allow. 

The leadership course for young people aims to make the village the most active in Oxfordshire. 

To recommend an activity, visit: https://www.survey
monkey.co.uk/r/8VYN8CN

