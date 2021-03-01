Book trail

A TRAIL for World Book Day will be held in Sonning Common next week to raise money for the primary school in Grove Road.

Clues based on children’s books will be placed around the village from Thusday to Saturday.

Children and their parents are encouraged to dress up as their favourite book characters and walk, cycle or scooter around the trail.

The proceeds will go towards a covered outdoor learning space at the school.

It costs £1 to take part. To receive a trail map, email pta@sonning-common.oxon.

sch.uk