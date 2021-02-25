Thursday, 25 February 2021

New drive-in theatre coming this summer 

A NEW drive-in theatre with movies, comedy gigs and concerts will be coming to Henley in May. 

The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour has been created by the organisers of Pub in the Park, which took place at Temple Island Meadows in September. 

The different shows will take place from May 12 to 16 at the Culden Faw Estate in Dairy Lane, Hambleden.

Visitors will be able to park in a private area to watch the show so they can observe social distancing. 

The line-up includes comedians Mark Watson, Nish Kumar, Dara Ó Briain, Ed Byrne, Angela Barnes, Nina Conti, Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Parris as part of the Carpool Comedy Club. 

There will also be music performances from SPICE, a Spice Girls tribute act, and Bjorn Again: The ABBA Show. 

The drive-in cinema will feature movies such as Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Jo Jo Rabbit, Bohemian Rhapsody, Jurassic Park and more.

There will also be a musical children’s performance of The Gruffalo.

Tickets for the show, which are £18 for movies, £35 for comedy and music shows and £16 for The Gruffalo show, can be purchased from next Thursday (4) onwards. 

For more information, visit: www.thealfrescotheatre.co.uk  

 

