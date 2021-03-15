School launches 10km race designed to ‘sting’ runners

A NEW running event in aid of Nettlebed Community School is to be held late this year.

The Friends of Nettlebed School are organising the inaugural Nettlebed Stinger 10km, which will take place on May 23 at 10am, starting and finishing at the school.

They are trying is to raise £20,000 for new playground equipment.

The course is designed to be a challenging and the name “stinger” is a reference to the hills and difficult terrain across open fields around Highmoor and Witheridge Hill.

Most of the route is off road, with a mixture of footpaths and bridleways. There is a long and steady climb up to English Farm at Nuffield.

Parents will act as marshals along the route while cheering on the runners.

Race director Sarah Soles said: “We hope this will be just the challenge people need to dust off their running shoes and share our ethos to get outside again, have fun and support a fantastic local cause.

“As a few of the parents regularly run together in and around Nettlebed, we decided that we would love to use our passion for sport to help support the school in its ongoing fundraising mission while also inspiring our children to be active and healthy. Although there are some reasonably challenging hills, it’s a course that can be enjoyed by novice and experienced runners alike. The spring flowers, stunning Chiltern views and an abundance of homemade cakes at the end should definitely make it a race worth entering.

“Obviously, we are delighted that covid-19 rules are being relaxed so the event can go ahead as planned.

“However, we do anticipate some restrictions will still be in place. We will continue to adhere to guidance set out by UK Athletics.”

All competitors will be briefed accordingly prior to the event.” The runners will be chip-timed and there will be prizes offered for the fastest people in a range of categories, including adult, junior and senior.

Each competitor will receive a reusable eco-friendly drinks bottle instead of a medal.

The main parking areas will be at the school, the White Hart pub, Nettlebed Creamery, the village club and the recreation ground.

There will be no drop-off point for bags but toilets will be available on the day.

The race costs £16 to enter or £18 for unaffiliated runners. To register, visit nettlebedstinger.org.uk