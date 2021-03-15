Monday, 15 March 2021

Stress advice

THE Bell Surgery’s patient participation group hosted a Zoom talk entitled “We’re all vulnerable now, mental health in a pandemic” on March 2.

Hilary Arthur, director and clinical lead at of Riverside Counselling Services, and clinical manager Amanda Cofek spoke about how to manage anxiety, stress and the effects of living under the coronavirus restrictions.

The talk was followed by questions and answers.

