Career talks

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been releasing virtual career sessions on Facebook.
The sessions are to teach young people about different jobs and inspire them to think about their careers.
The club had appealed for volunteer speakers, including solicitors, beauticians, doctors, estate agents, mechanics, retail workers, childcare workers, designers, photographers and business owners.
22 March 2021
More News:
Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
POLL: Have your say