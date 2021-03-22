Monday, 22 March 2021

Career talks

THE youth club in Sonning Common has been releasing virtual career sessions on Facebook.

The sessions are to teach young people about different jobs and inspire them to think about their careers.

The club had appealed for volunteer speakers, including solicitors, beauticians, doctors, estate agents, mechanics, retail workers, childcare workers, designers, photographers and business owners. 

