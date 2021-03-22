CHILDREN are being invited to take part in an Easter art camp in Wargrave.

This will be run by local artist Jo Hall at Robert Piggott Junior School.

Sessions for those aged eight and above are on April 7 and 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm, while those for five and up are on April 8, 9, 13 and 15.

For more information, call 07703 534716 or email jomaundrell@hotmail.com