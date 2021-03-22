Monday, 22 March 2021

Donation day

THE next Bag 2 School collection in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave will take place on March 30.

Residents are asked to donate unwanted clothes and accessories by visiting the drop-off point in the car park at Wargrave Recreation ground between 8.30am and 9.30am.

The items will then be weighed in exchange for a donation.

A section in the car park will be cordoned off and visitors are asked to respect social distancing at all times.

