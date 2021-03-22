Take a dip in water

WOMEN are being encouraged to take up open water swimming.

Henley Swim’s This Girl Can campaign is hoping to inspire six newcomers to the sport by offering them a 12-week training plan and support from experienced swimmer Cath Pendleton.

The programme will culminate with the women taking part in the Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival on July 11, where they will swim a mile in the River Thames as VIP guests free of charge.

Jeremy Laming, co-founder of the Henley Swim, said: “We are looking for women who know deep down that they would like to take on this challenge but need a little bit of help to take the first steps. By becoming part of a community, they will be fully supported every step of the way and as a group we will help them to achieve their dream.”

The training plan has been devised by open water world champion and Olympic silver medallist Keri-Anne Payne and the swimmers will benefit from ongoing support from Pendleton. The women will also receive a starter kit worth over £380 donated by Dryrobe.

The closing date for entirst is Monday and the winners will be notified on March 31. For more information, visit henleyswim.com/

this-girl-can