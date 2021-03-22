Swim sold out in only one week

THE Club to Pub Swim in Henley has sold out in just a week.

The annual event, which is organised by Henley Swim, will take place on Saturday, July 24.

The 750 participants will swim about 1.5km from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub where they will receive two bottles of beer brewed specially by Brakspear and a medal that doubles as a bottle opener.

The event, which attracts swimmers from all over the country, was moved to Temple Island Meadows last in order to make it covid secure.

Juliet Hume, director of operations for Henley Swim, said: “Following a tricky 2020, it is great to see confidence in outdoor sporting events returning.

“The speed at which we have sold out shows that people are keen to return to normality and have confidence that by the summer they will be able to once again take part in mass participation events.

“However, having delivered two very successful covid-secure events last year, we know that, should it be necessary, we will be able to put measures in place to do so again.”

Henley Swim has three other open water events in the Thames between June and August, which it says have all had more registrations since the Government’s roadmap announcement.

For more information, visit www.henleyswim.com