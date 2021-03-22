For walkers

Monday, 22 March 2021

RESIDENTS of Shiplake are being encouraged to liven up the outside of their houses.

It’s hoped they will decorate their front doors, windows and gardens to give walkers something to enjoy over the Easter weekend. Children’s creations are particularly welcome.

For more information, call Monica on 0118 940 1480.

