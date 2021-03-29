Library to re-open

SONNING Common library will re-open on Monday, April 12.

It has been shut since the third national lockdown was announced in January.

The opening hours will be Monday and Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm, Friday 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm and Saturday from 9.20am to 12.30pm.

The number of people allowed in will be monitored and short visits are encouraged. Masks should be worn in the library and books will be quarantined for 72 hours after being returned.

Meanwhile, the library in Grove Road will be celebrating its 21st anniversary in November and its Friends group wants to mark the occasion by buying 210 new books for both adults and children.

Each book must have been published for at least six months and already be listed in the Oxfordshire libraries catalogue.

To make a suggestion, email friendsofsonning

commonlibrary@gmail.com