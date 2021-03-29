More events to go ahead with lifting of covid rules

ALL sorts of events are set to take place in the Henley area now that coronavirus appears to be in retreat.

Organisers are more confident that large-scale public gatherings can happen later this year after the Government revealed its roadmap out of lockdown.

For many it will be a return after a year’s absence as the pandemic wiped out practically all live events after March last year.

In some cases organisers have been able to shift the dates to later in the year to give them the best chance of events going ahead.

The Government hopes to lift all restrictions by June 21, depending on how well the vaccination programme is going, the number of hospital admissions and the detection of any new variants of covid-19.

Henley Royal Regatta, which was cancelled last year, is due to go ahead but might be moved to Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire and may be without spectators.

The six-day event was supposed to be held from Tuesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 4, but this has been changed to August 10 to 15. A final decision is expected imminently.

The Henley Festival, which usually takes place on the same site in the week after the regatta, has been postponed.

The five-day event will now take place from September 15 to 19 with practically the same line-up that was due to appear last year until the festival was cancelled.

To fill the gap in the summer, it will also stage a “party” event at Temple Island Meadows in Remenham from July 8 to 10. The Rewind Festival will go ahead at the same location from August 20 to 22.

A spokesman said: “We are now reassured that we can finally start planning with confidence for a return in 2021. Over the coming weeks, we will be talking with all health and safety officials and local government and we will always follow the advice of the authorities.”

The headliners at the Eighties-themed festival are Wet Wet Wet, Jimmy Somerville and his Big Band-Tastic Boogie and Bananarama.

The Chelsea Fringe Henley festival will be held from May 15 to 23 but the organisers are unsure how many events there will be or whether it will all have to be online, as it was last year.

The alternative gardening festival, now in its seventh year, normally includes a floral flotilla on the river with decorated boats but this has been cancelled.

The Thames Traditional Boat Festival is due to take place at Fawley Meadows from July 16 to 18 but there is still uncertainty over this.

The Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run has been moved from May 16 to July 4 and will have a theme of “Independence Day”.

The event involves a convoy of tractors and trailers travelling across the Hambleden Valley and has raised nearly £60,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance since launching 15 years ago. Several events are due to take place at Stonor Park, including the medieval jousting tournament on May 22 and 23.

Giffords Circus is set to return from July 22 to August 2 and the Henley Country Craft Show from August 27 to 30.

Pianist and singer Jools Holland will perform on August 14.

The Hon William Stonor, custodian of the estate, said: “With multiple lockdowns and very tough times for everyone to overcome in recent months, we hope the events we intend to host this year at Stonor Park spark joy, fun and special memories for those who attend.

“We feel optimistic that we’ll be able to host the events on the given dates but, as with the rest of the hospitality industry, they are subject to change.

“We will be following the guidelines for operating safely as set out in the recent roadmap announcement as a ‘we’re good to go’ site.”

The Nettlebed Stinger, a new 10km race, is due to take place on May 23. It has been organised by the Friends of Nettlebed School to help raise money for new playground equipment.

The Eat! Food Festival in Henley is set to go ahead from June 12 to 26 but will be smaller than previously.

It starts with a big gathering of stalls in Market Place and ends with another in Mill Meadows.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe said: “We are planning on going ahead but it is still early days.

“It will be pared back with two weeks of bite-sized events supporting different venues with demos and tastings. We have to think carefully about the two main events because they are non-ticketed. We are trying to be as positive as possible and do what we can to make something happen. More information will come out nearer the time.”

All four of Henley Swim’s events are set to go ahead — the Henley Classic on June 27, the Henley Swim Festival on July 11, the Club to Pub Swim on July 24 and the Thames Marathon on August 15.

Juliet Hume, operations director, said: “We have contingencies in place for various outcomes.”

The Goring & Streatley Regatta will go ahead on July 17. The event did not take place last year as the organisers did not want to clash with the Gap Festival in Goring.

The Henley Farm and Country Show is due to take place on Saturday, September 11 and tickets will be available online from June 22.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “We are working towards our 2021 show but are currently unable to commit fully to the format. We will do our best to put on as large a show as possible, covid permitting. We are looking at how to make the showground and attractions covid-secure, should that still be necessary in September. If we are restricted on numbers, members and advanced ticket holders will take priority.”

The Henley Literary Festival is set to go ahead slightly later than usual, from October 2 to 10. Last year’s festival was held online and it is envisaged that some of this year’s events will be too, irrespective of the rules.