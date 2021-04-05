Triathlon date named

A DATE has been set for this year’s Wargrave Sprint Triathlon.

Organisers plan to hold it on Sunday, June 27, which is six days after the last of the coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted by the Government.

The event, which was cancelled last year, comprises a 750m swim, 20km cycle and five-mile run.

Jo Hall, one of the organisers, said: “It all depends on the current roadmap to covid freedom staying on course, so we are keeping our fingers crossed.”

The race will begin at 7am. Registration on Mill Green will begin at 6am with a safety briefing at 6.30am before the participants walk down to the start point of the swim in Ferry Lane.

The cycle ride goes out of the village to the A4 before heading to Burchetts Green, then towards Henley and up Remenham Hill before coming down Kentons Lane and returning to Mill Green.

The run is formed of two 2.5km loops off-road. Competitors start at Mill Green, turning left up Station Road before heading on to the A321.

Individual entry costs £55 and team entry is £75, rising by £5 after May.

For more information, visit thewargravetriathlon.org