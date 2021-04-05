Woof and Walk event

A CHARITY walking marathon will start and finish at Goring on June 19.

The event, called Woof and Walk, will follow national trails on a 26.2-mile route through the South Oxfordshire countryside, taking in Moulsford, South Stoke, Nuffield, Woodcote and the Thames Path near Whitchurch.

Proceeds will go to the Medical Detection Dogs charity, which carries out research into early diagnosis of cancer and other diseases.

Registration costs £35 and entrants must raise at least £300 beforehand. They should also be fit as the challenge is tough with undulating terrain. Finishers will receive a medal.

The marathon isn’t suitable for dogs because of its length but they are allowed on a 6.2-mile challenge suitable for children which will take place at the same time. This is free of charge.

This will follow footpaths just outside Whitchurch Hill then return to Goring via Hartslock Wood and Gatehampton.

To enrol on either walk, visit charitychallenge.com