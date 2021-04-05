Scarecrow trail for Easter

FAMILIES are being invited to take part in a scarecrow Easter trail to help raise money for Stoke Row School.

It starts today (Friday) and will run until April 11, with children having the chance to win one of three Easter eggs.

Maps can be bought for the village stores for £2.50 and there are 20 scarecrows to find along the route. The shop is closed today but maps are also on sale at the honesty box on the orchard gate opposite.

The event is being supported by the Stoke Row Chapel, the parish council, the Maharajah’s Well committee and the Cherry Tree pub.

The scarecrows have been made by pupils from the primary school and local residents. One of the parents, David Lowe, has produced a rhyming guide to help with the walk.

Emma Taylor, who chairs Friends of Stoke Row School, said: “We’re really excited about this. We’ve never done a scarecrow trail before but we’ve been forced to get creative with the pandemic and the restrictions.

“This is something you can do in a socially distanced way and we had such a fantastic response from parents, children and the whole village. The scarecrows look absolutely fantastic and we think it will be lovely for families.”

For more information, visit fosrspta@gmail.com