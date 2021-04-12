New husband planning to run 100km over weekend

A MAN from Sonning Common is to take part in an ultra-marathon to raise money for a children’s charity.

Will Bevis, 33, of Kennylands Road, is running for Me2Club, which helps children and young people with additional needs and disabilities to take part in mainstream leisure activities.

The 100km endurance event, called Race to the Stones, will take place on the weekend of July 10 and 11 and follows the Ridgeway from Lewknor to the historic stone circle at Avebury in Wiltshire.

Mr Bevis, a subcontractor, has been training for the last two months and says the secret to success is both self-discipline and staying motivated.

He is currently running up to 55km a week, including one run of 30km or more, and will increase this up to 90km before the event.

Mr Bevis said: “It has been okay but I’m looking forward to the weather changing.

“It’s easy to run on a nice day but when it’s cold and miserable the discipline is what gets you out — you need it to make sure that you reach your target.

“Having a bad day at work doesn’t cut it, you need to discipline yourself to get out so you can raise the money for a charity that needs it.”

He said he hoped to finish the run in under 17 hours.

“It will really depend on the weather,” he said. “If it’s really hot I could run it in maybe 16 to 17 hours. If it’s mild it could take maybe 14 hours.

“It’s such a long way and there are so many variables. I’ve had races where I’ve needed to change my shoes or sometimes your stomach is upset or it’s just really hot.

“If you run a 5km one per cent slower that’s a time difference of 30 seconds to a minute but with 100km it’s the difference of hours.”

Mr Bevis, who is also a qualified personal trainer, may be accompanied by a friend, Brad Phillips, depending on the covid restrictions at that time.

He said: “I met Brad at another race and we’ve done a few runs together since then.

“It was the Hampshire Hoppit, which is a marathon, and I only took part because I heard you get a pint at the end of it.”

Mr Bevis hopes to raise £1,000 for the charity, which is based in Wokingham and Reading, as it has found it hard to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I saw the charity had been struggling this year and they put a call out for someone to do the London Marathon for them, which I signed up to do in October.

“From there I thought, ‘You know what, I think I can raise more money for them’.

“They help children and teenagers with disabilities get involved with after-school clubs and do activities they wouldn’t usually do.

“I know how much that mattered to me growing up — it’s important that children can do things they really enjoy. Running 100km doesn’t seem like a lot when you’re doing it for these kids.”

Meanwhile, his wife Daisy, 26, a trainee midwife, will be making cakes to raise more money for the charity.

But she may not be able to support him on the race weekend as she could be on a placement as part of her training.

The couple were married in September.

Mr Bevis said: “We managed to sneak in as the easing of restrictions fitted perfectly with our wedding plans.”

He is looking forward to relaxing after the race.

Mr Bevis said: “I may be out of it for 12 hours, especially if the weather is hot, but as soon as I do feel okay it’ll be lots of calories and my wife will hopefully bring me lots of whisky.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/william-bevis1