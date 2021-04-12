Monday, 12 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bags benefit

A TOTAL of £465.90 was raised at the latest Bags 2 School collection in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.

Residents donated 1,533kg of unwanted clothes and accessories at the recreation ground car park.

The event was organised by Jo Hall, a member of the schools’ parent-teacher association.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33