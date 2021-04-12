Bags benefit

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
Monday, 12 April 2021
A TOTAL of £465.90 was raised at the latest Bags 2 School collection in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.
Residents donated 1,533kg of unwanted clothes and accessories at the recreation ground car park.
The event was organised by Jo Hall, a member of the schools’ parent-teacher association.
12 April 2021
