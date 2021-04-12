Fete to be post-covid celebration

A PARTY is to be held in Charvil this summer to celebrate the community’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place on the playing fields at East Park Farm on Sunday, July 4, from 2pm to 6pm.

The village fete committee has been given permission to use the land by the parish council.

It plans to have fewer stalls than normal and to focus on the attractions while making them as affordable as possible.

The committee hopes to have a bouncy castle, climbing wall and trampolines.

There will be live entertainment from Piston Broke, a band, who appeared at the last fete in 2019, and Berkshire Reptile Encounters as well as a barbecue, games and a bar.

The committee doesn’t know yet whether it will be a ticketed event as it is waiting for guidance on how many people will be allowed to attend at once.

Chairwoman Ruth Cowdrey said: “We’ve decided to change the fete into an event with fewer stalls and things will hopefully be a lot more affordable.

“It is going to be a celebration of the community. Everybody has done so much and worked so hard during lockdown. Groups have formed and people have been helped by people they didn’t know.

“We want to give something back using some funds from previous years to be able to do that.”

Mrs Cowdrey, 32, a childminder who lives in Jingles Farm Road with her husband and two children, said last year’s fete was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The decision was made for us,” she said. “It was a shame but I don’t want anyone getting ill because of a poor decision. Fingers crossed this will be a good year.”

For more information, email chair@charvilfete.org.uk