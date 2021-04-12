Monday, 12 April 2021

Craft sale

ARTISTS and crafters will be able to showcase their work at a shopping event in Crazies Hill.

The Crazie Spring Fling will be held at the village hall on Friday, April 30 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be stalls selling gifts, homeware, clothes, food, art and vintage items.

Admission will be limited to people with tickets, which cost £5 each (redeemable against purchases of £20 or more). There will be a maximum of eight people per 45-minute session. Face masks must be worn.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3dq2svm

