Monday, 12 April 2021

Regatta hope

THE 27th Henley Masters Regatta is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10.

Last year, it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the organising committee said: “The regatta will only be able to proceed if the easing of national and local lockdown regulations continues in line with current government targets.

“Over the next few weeks plans will be made and arrangements, including logistics, reviewed and amended where necessary.

“Assuming all is positive, entries will open in May.”

