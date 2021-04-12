May fayre cancelled again due to covid restrictions

THIS year’s Henley May Fayre has been cancelled because it would be forbidden under rules to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The annual celebration, which the town council revived in 2017 after several years’ absence, was scheduled to take place in Falaise Square on bank holiday Monday, May 3 and a Morris dance troupe had been booked for the occasion.

But the council’s events sub-committee voted to cancel it because the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown forbids large-scale outdoor events until June 21, when all restrictions are set to be lifted.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, one of several councillors who helped to revive the event, said: “We’ve talked about how fun the fayre is and I’m sure we could all do with a lot of fun at the moment.

“It would be good if it could go ahead but it would have to meet government guidelines.” Mayor-elect Sarah Miller, who also helped bring back the fayre, said: “If we’re going to do it, it should be in a way that makes visiting families feel safe and shows the town at its best.

“We should postpone it this year and just concentrate on making it a really good event next time.

“By then we’ll hopefully be over the pandemic and it will be a celebration. We can start having parties and enjoying some kind of normality once this is in the past.”

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “Within current rules, we don’t really feel we can do anything in May because it’s far too early.

“The only options are to cancel or postpone it for another time of year but to hold it on the usual date would fly in the face of everything we’re being told.” After the decision, Cllr Eggleton said: “It’s important that people in Henley know we haven’t forgotten about the fayre and will be bringing it back. We want everyone to have fun and be safe.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor’s pancake race could be revived next year at the suggestion of a resident.

Michaela Clarke, of Elizabeth Road, is leader of the 1st Henley Brownies, who used to take part in the fun event, which took place on Falaise Square on a Saturday near Shrove Tuesday between 2009 and 2015.

Entrants would put forward teams of four, each paying £5 a head, with proceeds going to the Mayor’s chosen charities. Many teams wore fancy dress.

Mrs Clarke said the event could prove to be more popular than in previous years as people wanted to have fun after the pandemic. She said: “We always used to love it — one time it even snowed but went ahead despite being slippery. It hasn’t been done for a few years and often clashes with the half-term holiday.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “It’s a lot of fun and people really enjoy it so that’s a great idea and I’m all for it.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “Can I suggest having a think about this? I don’t remember seeing many people there. Was there usually a good uptake?”

Mrs Clarke replied: “There wasn’t at the time but looking at the things that have happened on the square over the years, we could make much more of it, particularly after the year we’ve had.

“I think people want to join in and do things and I’m sure Councillor Eggleton could rustle up a team from the Gainsborough estate.”

The sub-committee agreed to discuss it again but to avoid a possible clash with other events.