Magical music at Easter

ABOUT 50 people gathered outside the church in Kidmore End to watch the choir perform on Easter Sunday.

Frances Brewitt Taylor, director of the choir, led three sopranos and three altos through five songs including The Angel Rolled the Stone Away, Thine be the Glory and This Joyful Eastertide.

The singers stood in a socially distanced semi-circle in the churchyard at St John the Baptist Church in Tokers Green Lane.

Jocelyn Lynch, who sang, said: “I’m not part of the choir but Frances asked me when I was outside decorating the well if I would join in.

“It was so lovely. Music has magic and the power of live music cannot be over-estimated.

“The churchyard was busy, cyclists stopped to listen and neighbours came out of their houses to see what was happening.

“Frances had thoughtfully supplied Easter eggs for all, which were shared among the gathering.

“The sun shone and there was a sense of joy and celebration as we all start to feel more optimistic about the future.”

Mrs Lynch, who is one of the village’s “flower ladies”, helped to decorate the church for the occasion with snowdrops, primroses, daffodils, wild anemones and fritillaries.

The church was open for private prayer aftewards.