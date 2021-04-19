Monday, 19 April 2021

Market day

A CRAFT, produce and antiques market will be held at the Station at Fawley Hill on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

There will be stalls, food and drink and train rides, plus socially distanced tours of the museum.

A small donation is requested by the Fawley Museum Society volunteers.

