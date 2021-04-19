Market day

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
A CRAFT, produce and antiques market will be held at the Station at Fawley Hill on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.
There will be stalls, food and drink and train rides, plus socially distanced tours of the museum.
A small donation is requested by the Fawley Museum Society volunteers.
