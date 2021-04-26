Marathon dates stay

THE date for this year’s Thames Marathon will remain unchanged despite clashing with finals day of Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley Swim, which organises the annual 14km swim from Henley to Marlow, hopes to go ahead with the event on Sunday, August 15.

The regatta’s committee of management recently confirmed the dates for this year’s event, which is due to take place from August 11 to 15, with a reduced number of spectators likely.

A spokesman for Henley Swim said: “The Thames Marathon is a complex event, covering a number of sites, local authorities, with many involved parties. With other summer events in the area being distilled into a small time frame, it has not been possible to find a date that is suitable for all.

“In consultation with the regatta and the Environment Agency, we have decided to keep to the date of August 15. If the regatta is ultimately cancelled, or goes ahead in a significantly pared-down version, the Thames Marathon will take place in its usual format.

“We do have to accept that we may be forced to alter some details of the start to ensure everybody’s safety. In a worst case scenario we may have to shorten the distance to 10km.”

Organisers are advising competitors to train for a full event and if the distance has to be reduced, entry can be deferred to 2022.