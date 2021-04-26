Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No fete date

THE Nettlebed Village Fete has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event would normally take place on the village recreation ground in the summer but no date had been set.

Jodi Butler, one of the organisers, said: “With the Government covid rules for events and local restrictions, it would be to hard to manage and control the number of people attending.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33