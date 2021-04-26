Old toys for guide dogs

A BOY from Shiplake raised almost £150 for charity by selling his old toys and books as well as homemade cakes and biscuits.

Proceeds from Billy Curtis’ sale, which took place in the St Peter and St Paul church hall car park on Saturday, were donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The 10-year-old, who lives at Shiplake College with his father Richard, the head of sixth form, mother Rosie and older brother Jack, held similar events in 2018 and 2019 but not last year because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Billy, who goes to school in Reading, made cupcakes, brownies, cookies and other sweet treats with his mum as they are both keen bakers.

Mrs Curtis said: “He was mostly selling things that he felt he had outgrown as he wants younger children to have a chance to enjoy them.

“I think the idea of the guide dogs just captured his imagination. They once thanked us by sending a representative with a guide dog to his Cubs group, which was great as everyone had a chance to see how his toy and cake sales can improve visually impaired people’s lives.

“The sales have grown in popularity and we were baking frantically beforehand. We’re very thankful to everyone who came out to support one excited little boy.”