Couple’s covid wedding first in church after restrictions eased

A COUPLE who moved to Henley just weeks before the first coronavirus lockdown began were the first to marry at St Mary’s church after restrictions were lifted for the third time.

Jonathan Morgan and his wife Penny, née Taylor, tied the knot at the historic Hart Street venue on April 10 with just four guests, in line with Government guidance which came into force almost a fortnight earlier.

The rules were relaxed again on April 12 to permit up to 15 guests but the couple were happy to have a more “intimate” ceremony because, with a larger group, they would have struggled to choose who to invite.

Also present were the groom’s friend Paul Bateman and his wife Moira, at whose wedding Mr Morgan was best man in 1969, and Mrs Morgan’s children James Taylor, 35, and Claire Kelly, 33, each of whom have two children of their own.

The service was conducted by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the vicar of Henley and Remenham, who gave the address while organist Sebastian Thomson played some of the music.

The Morgans, who have lived in St Andrew’s Road since the end of February last year, enjoy choral and classical works so the service included Mendelssohn’s Opus 61, to which the bride entered, John Rutter’s For The Beauty Of The Earth and The Lord Bless And Keep You, If Ye Love Me by Thomas Tallis and Air on a G String by Bach as well as The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack.

Afterwards, a reception was held on board Hobbs of Henley’s Edwardian launch Enchantress with tea provided by Phyllis Court Club, of which the Morgans are members. Mr Morgan said: “We were absolutely delighted with how it went. We formed a nice semi-circle in front of the altar and had the organ playing as well as some recorded music, so it was a thoroughly warm and intimate occasion with a lovely address by Father Jeremy.

“We’ve got fairly large families so the limit of six made inviting guests far easier. It wasn’t the wedding we’d anticipated but we were very pleased even if the weather wasn’t as kind as we might have liked. We’ve always felt very welcome at St Mary’s and our guests felt the same.” The couple met on a sailing holiday in Turkey some years ago and Mr Morgan, a retired banker from Bristol, proposed to his wife, a retired educational psychologist, over dinner at the Ivy restaurant in her native York.

They wanted to move in together so chose Henley as it was closer to London, where they both have family, but still surrounded by countryside.

Mr and Mrs Morgan always intended to have a church wedding and settled on St Mary’s after getting a warm welcome from the congregation on their first visit.

They hoped to marry last year but once a third lockdown appeared likely, they were advised to pick a later date in the hope that restrictions would lift by the time this came around.

Mr Morgan said: “We moved here in anticipation of marriage but it took us a little longer than we’d planned to get there. Now we can’t wait to see more of the town as almost all of our experience to date has been during the pandemic.

“It hasn’t been a hardship but we were only just starting to get out and about when things went into lockdown. We wanted to have a big family get-together at one of the village pubs but that had to be put off.

“Despite that, it’s been quite pleasant — we’ve been doing our daily country walks and enjoying visits to places like Greys Court. Hopefully we’ll get a better idea of what life is like over the coming weeks and months.”

Rev Tayler said this was his first wedding since October last year.

He said: “There was a really joyful atmosphere and because it was so stripped down, it put a very powerful focus on the couple whereas a bigger gathering with lots of people brings a very different dynamic.

“We had another wedding later in the same day with people who just wanted to get married quickly whereas others are waiting until there aren’t any restrictions. I even have bookings in 2023.

“It’s great that weddings are starting again because they’re naturally forward-looking — it’s a sign that the people taking part have confidence in the future, which is uplifting after a difficult year.

“I’ve also started to get enquiries about baptisms, which I haven’t done for more than a year, and that’s another sign of life slowly getting back to normal.”

The church shut during the first lockdown but Government guidance was revised so it could stay open under the most recent one.

Services are currently held with social distancing, the wearing of face masks and a restriction on congregational singing, with music performed by the organist and a small distanced choir.