Actor to help out new choir

A WEST End actor has been made musical director of a new singing group in Sonning Common.

Sam Peggs has agreed to help the group formed by Barry Wood, Clive Mills and Bernard Winnington after Nottakwire was disbanded in November as a result of the coronavirus restrictions imposed in March last year.

He will remain in post for three months before returing to perform in Les Misérables in London.

Mr Peggs, from Henley, said: “I run a music teaching business called MasterKeys and I put a post out to see if anyone was looking for piano or singing lessons and Mr Wood took an interest.

“I gave him a call and the choir sounded like things I have done before and something I’d have a great laugh doing. I told him it sounded like a great idea and we’ve been planning things ever since.

“I’m really keen on doing musical theatre stuff and show tunes but I need to get to know the choir and find out from them what they like. The vibe I’ve picked up from them is that it’s a social thing as much as it’s a choir.”

About 40 people are interested in joining the group, which will hold its first meeting at the village hall in Wood Lane on June 25, if coronavirus restrictions allow.

For more information, call Mr Wood on (01491) 629982.

