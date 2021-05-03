Monday, 03 May 2021

Litter-picks start again

VOLUNTEERS who hold regular litter-picks in Charvil will resume tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of Charvil Matters have been unable to meet up for months due to the coronavirus restrictions.

While they have continued to collect rubbish on their own, now they will be able to tackle the litter accumulated during the latest lockdown together.

Anyone wishing to take part should meet in the car park outside the village hall at 10am before being allocated an area to clean.

Sam Akhtar, who founded the group in 2019, said: “With the restrictions beginning to ease, we thought it was time to restart our monthly litter-picks.

“One of our members, Pat Sutlieff, has highlighted an area which is particularly bad — the wooded area behind Vale View.

“We have spare litter- grabbers but if you do have your own please bring them, along with some gloves.”

