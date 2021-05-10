Monday, 10 May 2021

Cafe open

A NEW café has opened at Springwater Peppard Congregational Church in Sonning Common.

The Spring, at the church in Blounts Court Road, has opened following the success of the church’s food bank during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

The café was thought up by Louise Colam, 37, a member of the congregation, as she wanted to create a community hub where people could meet up to socialise and buy affordable food and drink.

The café serves tea and coffee, cakes, soups and fruit and vegetables sourced from the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard, which is part of the Ways and Means Trust.

It is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm and Wednesday from 12pm to 2pm. 

