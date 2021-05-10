Monday, 10 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shopping trips

A MINIBUS service for elderly residents in Sonning Common will resume on May 17.

The Fish Volunteer Centre, which runs the service, says it will be limited to shopping trips to Henley.

Passengers are required to wear face coverings, use hand sanitiser and observe social distancing with a limit of five passengers per journey.

For more information, including the revised timetable, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or email office@fish
volunteercentre.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33