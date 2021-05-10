A MINIBUS service for elderly residents in Sonning Common will resume on May 17.

The Fish Volunteer Centre, which runs the service, says it will be limited to shopping trips to Henley.

Passengers are required to wear face coverings, use hand sanitiser and observe social distancing with a limit of five passengers per journey.

For more information, including the revised timetable, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or email office@fish

volunteercentre.org.uk