Business help

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
A NEWSLETTER for Kidmore End would like to showcase the skills of residents in its summer edition.
Villagers with small businesses are encouraged to send in a brief description of up to 200 words about their work by June 4.
If you want to take part, email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say