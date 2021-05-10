Monday, 10 May 2021

Health walks

THE Sonning Common Health Walks have restarted some of their group sessions. 

These are from 10am on Monday from the Millennium Field in Kennylands Road, Tuesday from Kingwood Common, off Stoke Row Road, and Thursday from Peppard Cricket Club in Stoke Row Road. 

From 9.30am there will be walks on Friday from All Saints’ Church in Church Lane and Saturday from the Sonning Common Health Centre in Wood Lane.

For more information, visit www.sonningcommon
healthwalks.co.uk 

