Run parking

Monday, 10 May 2021

THE car park at Wargrave recreation ground will be used for the village’s five-mile road race this summer.

Wargrave Runners asked the parish council’s permission to use the area and Kings Field next door during the event on July 18.

The council won’t allow cars on the field after a cricket pitch was installed last year.

