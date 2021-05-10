Sheepdog trial off

THE Henley sheepdog trial has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event had been scheduled to take place at the Henley Showground in Hambleden on July 25.

But the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises it, decided to cancel because the International Sheep Dog Society won’t offer insurance and most of qualifying trials have been postponed.

The association’s Henley Farm & Country Show, which was also cancelled last year, is still due to ahead at the showground on Saturday, September 11.

This will be “as large as possible”, subject to any covid-19 restrictions in place at that time.

The association’s ploughing match is planned to take place on October 3 at a venue to be decided.

The association will hold its annual meeting at Hambleden village hall on June 28 from 8pm.