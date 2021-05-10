Centenarian surprised with This Is Your Life book on big day

A WOMAN who has spent most of her life in Henley has turned 100.

Mary Giles now lives at the Chilterns Court care centre in York Road, where she enjoyed her birthday celebrations with fellow residents and staff.

She also had a socially distanced visit from her daughter, Sandra.

Mrs Giles, a former hairdresser who came to Henley in 1946, spent much of her special day opening cards.

She also received flowers, chocolates and fruit cake.

However, her favourite presents were a new mobile phone and a This is Your Life-style book that the staff had put together.

The book featured key moments in her life, including when her daughter was born in 1947, when she joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 21 and her favourite holidays to Anglesey.

Mrs Giles, who has been at Chilterns Court for two years, described the day as “truly magical”. She said: “The most wonderful part of the day was receiving the This is Your Life book that the home had created for me. Looking through all the photos and reading a few things about me brought back so many happy memories that I had forgotten. It made my day. So much effort had been put into it. From all the things written to the photos of me and my family throughout my life, it was all amazing, even down to the big red book itself.

“Thank you to everyone at Chilterns Court who did all this for me. It made me feel so special.”

Mrs Giles also enjoyed drinks and a strawberry and vanilla birthday cake. Staff also surprised her by decorating the home with banners and balloons.

Manager Joanna Dowejko said: “We were honoured to help Mary celebrate her big day and the team enjoyed planning ways to make it extra special for her.

“The pandemic has not stopped us having fun and celebrating these special days — we are just doing things slightly differently now with safety guidelines in mind.

“We are so pleased Mary enjoyed her day and everyone at the home wished her many happy returns.”