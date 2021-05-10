Scarecrow success

A SCARECROW trail held in Stoke Row at Easter raised £853.18 for the village school.

Pupils and villagers made 20 different characters to display outside their homes.

Visitors bought maps from the village store for £2.50 to help find the locations, while made donations.

Organiser Emma Taylor, who chairs the Friends of Stoke Row School, said: “It was extremely popular and we were surprised at just how well it went and how much money it raised.

“About 350 families took part and we had people from all over. It was great fun for the community and worked really well from a covid point of view.”