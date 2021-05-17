Jumble trail raises £250

A JUMBLE trail in Sonning Common raised £250 for the village primary school.

Sellers were asked to donate £5 to take part in the event last month.

Organiser Jules Cook, who first started the event in December last year and raised £100, said: “We had people travelling to the village specifically to do the sale. We would love to see more people though.”

An additional £80 was raised for National Autistic Society, £140 for First Responders and about £100 for Cancer Research.

The next trails will be held on Sundays, June 27, August 29 and October 31.

To take part, visit the trail Facebook page or email socojumbletrail@gmail.com