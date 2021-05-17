Shopping bus trips

Monday, 17 May 2021

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised shopping trips for this month. 

The minibus will have limited passenger numbers and  precautionary booking conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place on Mondays, May 17, 24, and 31 and Wednesdays, May 19 and 26.

Trips to Waitrose in Henley will take place on Tuesdays, May 18 and 25 and Thursdays, May 20 and 27. 

The charity hopes to extend the service to Morrisons in Basingstoke Road, Reading, and the town centre next month. By July it’s hoped the journeys can include leisure trips such as pub lunches and tea tours. 

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am and each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteer
centre.org.uk

