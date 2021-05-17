Monday, 17 May 2021

Regatta to go ahead

THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will take place on Saturday, July 17.

Goring Gap Boat Club, which holds the biennial event on the River Thames just outside the village, is now accepting entries and bookings for gazebo pitches.

As well as fun racing for amateur crews, there will be food and craft stalls, children’s slides and entertainment, live music and a bar.

Regatta chairman Nick Josephy said: “We're pretty confident that we'll be able to hold the regatta in some form but possibly with some adjustments depending on the latest advice.”

Tickets are £8 on the day, including parking, while children under 16 enter free. Gazebo pitches cost £60 in advance. For more information, visit gsregatta.com

