Now rock on

Monday, 17 May 2021
A ROCK concert which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic is to finally go ahead.
The Best of Dire Straits show, performed by tribute act The Album Experience, will take place at Goring village hall on Saturday, June 26 from 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15. For more information, call 07885 251803 or email goringmusic
@yahoo.com
A share of the proceeds will go to the Help For Heroes charity.
