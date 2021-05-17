Sign up for virtual quiz and raffle

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Monday, 17 May 2021
STUDENTS from The Henley College are organising a virtual raffle and quiz in aid of a mental health charity.
Sami Morgan, Leah Cooper, Aiden Cameron, Joshua Colverd, Kie Davie and Ella Collins are all studying for a business diploma.
The event will take place on Tuesday and the prizes include a round of golf for up to four people at Badgemore Golf Club worth £160, two general admission tickets to the Henley Festival in September, a £25 voucher from Waterstones and a sweet bouquet from Mr Simms in Bell Street.
The quiz will be about mental health as the students chose to donate the money to YoungMinds, a UK charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.
Sami, 16, said: “They have been very supportive. They’ve given us T-shirts to wear when we do the raffle and quiz. Our goal was to raise £100 but we’ve reached that so we are just trying to raise as much as possible.”
Participants will be emailed link to the Zoom event after paying the £2 entry fee. To take part, visit gofund.me/5826b0c3
17 May 2021
More News:
Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
Lib-Dem leader visits to drum up support
THE leader of the Liberal Democrats spent an hour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say