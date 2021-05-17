Woodland bluebells walk raises £100 for dementia day centre

A GUIDED walk through woodland raised £100 for Henley’s Bluebells day centre for people with dementia.

Fourteen people took part in the event on Saturday, meeting at St Nicholas’ Church in Rotherfield Greys.

They covered just under 3.5 miles in two hours, taking in Flowercroft Wood and Pindars Wood.

Bluebells, which is located at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, re-opened on Monday after months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Town councillor Glen Lambert, who is chairman of the charity, was joined on the walk by his wife Anna and daughter Julia, 14.

He said: “It just makes perfect sense to go out and see the bluebells at this time of the year when they are very prominent.

“As well as raising money, we wanted to raise awareness for Bluebells. We were very nervous about it because the weather forecast was very bad and we thought a lot of people would bail out but it went very well and everyone enjoyed it.

“I’m very grateful to everybody who came along to support Bluebells and to everyone that helped to arrange the walk.”

Bluebells was funded by Age UK for 20 years but relaunched as an independent charity in 2019 with the help of Cllr Lambert when he was mayor.

The centre is currently only taking people who were registered before the pandemic but will open up to new visitors after two weeks.

The guided walk was staged in partnership with Pipsticks Walks and Walkers are Welcome Henley.