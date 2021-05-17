Ridgeway run returns

ABOUT 80 buses, coaches and lorries will take part in a vintage vehicle rally starting in Henley in July.

The Ridgeway Run, which is organised by the South Midlands branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society, will assemble at the station at about 7.30am.

The annual event, now in its 37th year, features large vehicles which are driven from Station Road to Quainton Road railway station in Buckinghamshire.

The event celebrates the Ridgeway, an ancient track which is 85 miles long.