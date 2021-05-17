Monday, 17 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ridgeway run returns

ABOUT 80 buses, coaches and lorries will take part in a vintage vehicle rally starting in Henley in July.

The Ridgeway Run, which is organised by the South Midlands branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society, will assemble at the station at about 7.30am.

The annual event, now in its 37th year, features large vehicles which are driven from Station Road to Quainton Road railway station in Buckinghamshire.

The event celebrates the Ridgeway, an ancient track which is 85 miles long.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33