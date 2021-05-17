Stinger run sells out

A NEW running event in aid of Nettlebed Community School has sold out.

There were 250 places in the inaugural Nettlebed Stinger 10km, which will take place next Sunday (May 23).

The course, which starts and ends at the school, is so called because of the challenging and steep terrain which the runners will tackle around Highmoor and Witheridge Hill.

The school’s friends group is trying to raise £20,000 for new playground equipment and other improvements.

Participants include a group of mothers led by Suzi van der Mark.