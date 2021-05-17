Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer

TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for use by the village’s Gap Festival next summer.

The parish council has allowed a marquee to be erected on the southern half of Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road, between June 6 and 13.

The non-profit community event, which will run from June 2 to 12, has also provisionally booked Rectory Gardens off High Street for the entire period and will confirm which dates are needed once it finalises its timetable. When the biennial festival was launched in 2014, it used the village hall as audiences were smaller.

In 2016 and 2018 a marquee was used to accommodate evening performers as well as arts and activity workshops during the day.

The 2022 marquee will contain a 500-seat auditorium with a sound stage, lighting rig, video cameras and screens with associated trailer, entrance lobby, bar and eating area as well as backstage waiting rooms for the artists. The festival committee says there will be no disturbance to neighbours as South Oxfordshire District Council, the licensing authority, has imposed noise limits which it will honour.

They say the event won’t disrupt Goring Cricket Club’s activities as it will arrange only away matches at that time and steps will be taken to protect the square. Practice sessions can still take place on other parts of the field.

The festival was launched to continue the community spirit fostered by the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012, in which the village partnered with Streatley for a picnic along a line of tables joining the two.

Next year’s festival will coincide with the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend of June 2 to 5 so there is likely to be an event to celebrate this. Further details will be announced nearer the time, as will the line-up.

No festival took place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.