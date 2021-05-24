Birthday music

Monday, 24 May 2021

GORING Chamber Choir is to stage a series of concerts to celebrate its 70th anniversary, subject to covid restrictions.

The first, on June 26, is called A Summer Of Love and features madrigals, folk songs and arrangements of popular standards.

The second, called A Celebration Of Life, will take place on October 16 and features spirituals, anthems and lively songs from musicals.

The final concert on November 20, called Music For The Soul, will consist of sacred music.

These will be held at St Thomas’s Church from 1pm. Admission is free but donations to the church organ fund are welcome.

